SIT for Jiram Valley attack: Raman Singh takes potshots at Congress government

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and BJP leader Raman Singh on February 23 criticised his successor Bhupesh Baghel of Congress over setting up an SIT to probe the 2013 Jiram Valley naxal attack which was investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He also accused the Congress government of not keeping the promises it had made to the people ahead of elections last year.

Speaking to reporters at the Madhya Pradesh BJP office, Singh BJP would once again come to power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.

Singh said the BJP did well in Madhya Pradesh, though not Chhattisgarh, and secured more votes than the Congress which came to power last December.

"We have been winning 10 out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh in the past few elections and this time also we will win comfortably. The present government came to power on tall promises but has failed to fulfil them. In just 60 days they are exposed," Singh told reporters.

Terming the Chhattisgarh government as "Paltoo Sarkar" which backs out on promises, Singh said the new dispensation has failed to keep its poll promise to women to ban sale of liquor in villages.

"On the contrary, the sale of liquor has gone up in Chhattisgarh. Middlemen and mafia are controlling the trade now," he alleged.

Singh, who had served as chief minister for three consecutive terms, also accused the Congress of failing to provide promised unemployment allowance of Rs 2500 to 23 lakh youths in his home state.

He said all developmental works being carried out by various departments like PWD, Irrigation have come to a halt in Chhattisgarh.

"Announcements like giving pension to elderly people, 'divyangs' and the allowance to anganwadi workers remain unfulfilled," he alleged.

Singh said the Congress government's farm loan waiver scheme came cropper with only "10 per cent of total farmers getting benefited" by it.

"They have not waived loans taken from nationalised banks. Loans availed by farmers for purchasing tractors, drip irrigation system and fencing are also not written off," he said, adding that agriculturists are yet to receive loan waiver certificates from cooperative banks.

Singh hailed the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) which was announced in the the interim Budget 2019 for farmers.

When asked to comment on Baghel government's decision to form a Special Investigative Team (SIT) for probing the 2013 Jiram Valley naxal attack in which top leaders of Congress were killed, Singh said the NIA was the biggest probe agency which has investigated the case.

"If Congress has any input they should have shared it with the NIA, but they didn't say anything. Forming an SIT is a strange development especially after the NIA having probed the case. It seems they are fond of forming SITs," he said.