App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Silent' PM Modi vanishes from scene as China captures India's territory in Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi

"The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile. The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene," he said on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on June 10, alleged that China had taken away India's territory in Ladakh and questioned the prime minister's silence on the issue, saying he had vanished.

"The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile. The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene," he said on Twitter.

He tagged a news article claiming that China has taken a hard line during military-level talks and has claimed all of Galwan Valley and parts of Pangong Tso.

Close

Gandhi has been asking the government to come clean on the border issue and whether China has taken over Indian territory in Ladakh region.

related news

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 10:55 am

tags #border issue #China #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Panacea joins hands with Ireland's Refana to develop COVID-19 vaccine by early next year

Panacea joins hands with Ireland's Refana to develop COVID-19 vaccine by early next year

Real estate woes | Private equity investment in sector plummets 93% in 2020

Real estate woes | Private equity investment in sector plummets 93% in 2020

Crypto business takes off but industry still waiting for regulations  

Crypto business takes off but industry still waiting for regulations  

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.