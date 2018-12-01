App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2018 09:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sidhu likens KCR, family members to Alibaba and 40 thieves

Sidhu accused TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao of not fulfilling promises.

PTI
File photo
File photo
Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on November 30 mounted a sharp attack on Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accusing him of indulging in corruption and likening him and his family members to "Alibaba and forty thieves".

"I had heard of Alibaba 40 thieves. It was an old story. Here (in Telangana) it is Alibaba and four thieves," he said in apparent reference to Rao, his Minister son K T Rama Rao and MP daughter Kavitha and two other relatives. Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader alleged KCR (as Rao is known popularly) changed colours faster than the chameleon.

He had 'ditched' UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi by not merging his party with Congress after the formation of Telangana as 'promised' by him earlier. Sidhu accused the TRS supremo of not fulfilling promises.

"He also promised a Dalit CM. He took a U-turn. The promises KCR made are like bamboo trees. They look strong and tall from outside, but hallow from inside."

The former cricketer also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the demonetisation of high value currency notes broke the backbone of the informal sector.

First Published on Dec 1, 2018 09:23 am

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Politics #Telangana #Telangana Assembly Polls 2018

