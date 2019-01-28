App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Siddaramaiah loses cool, pulls mike during wordy duel with woman party worker

The incident which occurred during a public interaction organised by Siddaramaiah, his MLA son Yathindra who represents Varuna assembly constituency, and others, was caught on camera with the video of it going viral.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah landed in a controversy on Monday when he engaged in a wordy duel with a woman and snatched the microphone from her, dislodging her dupatta in the process at an event in Varuna in Mysuru.

The incident which occurred during a public interaction organised by Siddaramaiah, his MLA son Yathindra who represents Varuna assembly constituency, and others, was caught on camera with the video of it going viral.

While the BJP condemned the incident, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma said the commission would write to Karnataka police seeking appropriate action on the matter.

The meet was convened to discuss strengthening the party base in the constituency, earlier held by Siddaramaiah, ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections.

The video showed a wordy duel between Siddaramaiah and Jamalar, a former District Panchayat member, who said she was upset that his son Yathindra "showed up" seven months after getting elected.

I am not going to keep quiet. We are seeing Saheb today, during the election time, said Jamalar during the meeting. Her accusation irked Siddaramaiah, who said his son keeps visiting the constituency, which she strongly contested.

The woman tapped the table to buttress her point,further enraging Siddaramaiah who shouted at her and forcibly asked her to sit. As she beat the table the second time, Siddaramaiah lost his cool and snatched the microphone with which the dupatta got entangled. Later speaking to reporters, Jamalar said the local officers did not respond and they wanted the MLA's intervention.

"The MLA does not visit our area. Where should we go if we have to get our official works done?" Jamalar asked She, however, regretted thumping the table. In a tweet, NCW chief Sharma said "NCWIndia has taken Suo Motu cognisance.

Will write to Karnataka Police to take appropriate action." Condemning Siddaramaiah for losing cool, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said, The aggrieved woman is from Congress. She is complaining that the MLA is not available. "Instead of addressing her grievance persuasively, Siddaramaiah displayed his anger by snatching the microphone from her and shouting at her.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #India #Politics #Siddaramaiah.

