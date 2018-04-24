App
Apr 24, 2018 06:19 PM IST

Siddaramaiah hits back at Yeddyurappa for Congress dynasty barb

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today lashed out at BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa for calling Congress a party of dynastic politics as he questioned the credentials of the saffron party to make the attack."

PTI

" He questioned BJP's "moral grounds" for calling Congress a party of dynastic politics when Yeddyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra had been elected to parliament and the assembly in the past.

"Who is Raghavendra? Whose son is he? Is he"not Yeddyurappa's son? Raghavendra was MP."What should we call it? Shouldn't we call it dynastic"politics? These people (BJP) are fooling around everyone,""Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru. He was referring to Yeddyurappa's repeated charge during the campaign that the Congress was a party of dynastic politics. "

"Raghavendra was a Lok Sabha member and is now an MLA. Yeddyurappa's second son Vijayendra was also projected as a candidate from Varuna to take on Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra in the May 12 assembly elections. But it was announced by Yeddyurappa that he would not contest. "

"Predicting a Congress victory, Siddaramaiah claimed BJP's chief ministerial candidate was always "a weak man" and would not win the election. "

"Yeddyurappa is always weak, not just now. He is a" tainted person. How can a tainted person be strong?... People are not ready to accept him as a leader because his personality is tainted," he added. "

" Yatindra is contesting from Varuna, which the chief minister had represented. Siddaramaiah is now contesting from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and Badami in Bagalkot district in north Karnataka.

