Siddaramaiah confident of Congress coming back to power in 2023; promises poor free 10kg rice per head

PTI
February 20, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said he was ''100 percent'' confident of his party coming back to power in the 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka.

The Leader of the Opposition in the assembly also seemingly indicated his ambition to become the Chief Minister once again, as he declared that on coming back to power he will provide 10 kg rice per head to the poor free of cost. "....elections will come in two years and we will come to power and we will do your work..there is no doubt about it.

hundred per cent we will come back," Siddaramaaih said. Speaking at an event in Mysuru, he hit out at the BJP government for reducing the quantity of free rice provided to the poor from seven kg that was announced during his tenure as Chief Minister, to five kg.

"They (BJP) have reduced it to 5 kg and I got to know that they will further reduce it to 3 kg. Can those who do injustice to the poor be tolerated?... So, once our government comes back to power, I will give 10 kg rice per head to the poor. Let it cost how much ever, money is not a matter," he declared.

Siddaramaiah was earlier Chief Minister from May 2013 to May 2018 during which the Anna Bhagya scheme was a populist programme under which seven kg of rice is provided free of cost to every member of a BPL household.
TAGS: #Congress #India #Politics
first published: Feb 20, 2021 08:19 am

