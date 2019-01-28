App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shriram Transport Finance Q3 net profit up 17% at 635 cr



PTI @moneycontrolcom
Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) on Monday reported a rise of 17.34 percent in net profit to Rs 635.45 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) had registered a net profit of Rs 541.54 crore in the October-December quarter of 2017-18.

Total income also increased 18.22 percent to Rs 3,993.40 crore compared Rs 3,378 crore in December quarter previous fiscal, the bank said in a statement.

Net interest income increased 16.12 percent to Rs 2,026.91 crore during the quarter 2018 as against Rs 1,745.50 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total assets under management (AUM) as on December 31, 2018 stood at Rs 103,817.94 crore as compared to Rs 90,964.22 crore a year ago, it said.

The board of directors of the company also approved raising of up to Rs 10,000 crore through public issue of bonds.

Shares of STFC closed 5.70 percent down at Rs 1,055.30 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #NBFC #Results #Shriram Transport Finance Company

