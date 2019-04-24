Show-cause notice slapped on BJD candidate

The returning officer of Cuttack district has issued a show-cause notice to a BJD candidate for allegedly trying to influence voters by posting an appeal on social media, a day after campaigning ended for third phase Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha.

An election official said the BJD's nominee for Barabatti-Cuttack assembly seat, Debasish Samantray, has been asked to explain within 48 hours on April 23 as to why his message posted on Facebook should not be treated as a violation of Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The candidate, an MLA for two terms, had appealed to the people in the Facebook message on April 22 asking them to vote in his favour, which according to the district election officer, violated the model code of conduct. Samantray was not available for comment.

Section 126 of the Act prohibits display of any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or similar apparatus, during the period of 48 hours before the conclusion of poll in that area.

The EC has made it mandatory for political parties and their candidates to refrain from holding public meetings, spreading promotional messages or organising events aimed at influencing voters after campaigning ends.

The Barabati-Cuttack segment along with 41 other assembly segments under six parliamentary constituencies voted in the third phase of the ongoing twin elections in the state on April 23.

Campaigning for the third phase of polling had ended on April 21 evening.