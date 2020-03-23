App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 09:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as Madhya Pradesh CM

Earlier, Chouhan was elected the leader of the BJP legislative party.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Days after Kamal Nath resigned as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh hours ahead of a Supreme Court-ordered floor test in the state Assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in to the top post on March 23.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan was elected leader of the BJP legislative party, making the party's choice for the CM candidate clear. Reports had earlier suggested that there were differences within the party over the post.

BJP leaders had said the party needs to choose a leader and stake claim quickly as the state urgently needs a functional government in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The apex court had on March 19 ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on March 20, leaving the fate of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government hanging by a thread after the resignation of the 22 Congress MLAs. Following this, Nath, during a press conference, had announced his resignation.

Apart from losing a state, the Congress had also received a jolt after one of its senior leaders and a former Union Minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, Jyotiraditya Scindia, quit the party to join the BJP.

Scindia's move had, reports suggest, paved the way for the fall of Nath's government, with MLAs loyal to the former having been flown to Bangalore and submitting their resignations.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 09:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

