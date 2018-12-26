App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shivpal Yadav willing to join hands with Congress to defeat BJP in LS polls

Shivpal Yadav also opined that Ram temple should not come up on a land which was under dispute.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Rebel SP leader Shivpal Yadav, who recently floated the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), has said he was willing to join hands with the Congress to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

To a question on the possibility of coalitions for the next year's Lok Sabha polls, he said, "We have our party's organisation in 75 districts of the state...the party has decided to contest all the seats against the BJP...to defeat the BJP, we can also enter into an alliance with the Congress".

Yadav was here on December 25 night to take part in a programme.

The estranged uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stressed that all those talking about forming a morcha to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should also talk to his party which was ready to deliberate on the issue.

On the controversy over Lord Hanuman, the rebel leader said, "He is a God and those who are out to confine him to a particular caste have a very narrow mindset".

Yadav also opined that Ram temple should not come up on a land which was under dispute.

"Lot of land is lying around River Saryu...if the temple is built there, I am also ready to contribute to it," he said, while asserting that the Supreme Court's verdict in the matter should not be defied.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up a batch of petitions for hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on January 4.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.