Shivpal Yadav floats new party: Here’s how it may impact opposition alliance in UP ahead of 2019

Nearly two years after being sacked as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, and further getting sidelined from the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday announced the formation of Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM).

During the new front’s launch, Shivpal said he would try to unite smaller parties under it.

Shivpal did not answer questions on if his newly formed front would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"I have formed Samajwadi Secular Morcha. I was neglected in the Samajwadi Party and waited for two years. I was neither informed nor invited in party programmes and no responsibility was given to me," Shivpal said in Lucknow on Wednesday.

"There are many neglected workers in SP. They will be assigned responsibilities and asked to strengthen our Morcha. I will also try to unite smaller parties under the Morcha," he added.

The announcement comes a day after expelled SP leader Amar Singh said that he had arranged a meeting between Shivpal with top BJP leaders. However, he added that Shivpal did not attend the scheduled meeting.

"I have spoken to top BJP leaders for Shivpal. The time (of meeting) was also fixed but he did not turn up. Now, I have no political responsibility for him. I am not in touch with him," he said at a press conference.

In a sharp attack against his nephew Akhilesh, Shivpal had earlier questioned how long he should be waiting in the wings before he is assigned a "responsibility".

"I want that we should contest the coming Lok Sabha elections together. For the past one and half years, I am waiting for some responsibility to be assigned to me, but so far the party has not assigned any responsibility. How long can I be neglected?" Shivpal had asked.

Mulayam Singh’s role remains unclear

It remains unclear if SP founder and brother Mulayam Singh Yadav would be part of the Morcha. When asked about the same, Shivpal said, "We will give him due honour and ask others also to do the same."

On August 25, Mulayam Singh Yadav had said nobody respects him now and hoped people will honour him after his death, seemingly taking a jibe at his son and SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

Shivpal, who is still a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from SP, reportedly has the support a number of SP MLAs. The Shivpal camp is also said to have voted for NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election in 2017.

During the Rajya Sabha election earlier this year, there was a scare in the SP that the Shivpal camp would not follow the party whip of voting for the BSP candidate.

Impact on 2019 Lok Sabha polls

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Apna Dal had clinched 73 out of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. SP was reduced to five seats in the lower house, Congress won two while the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to win a single seat.

NDA repeated its performance in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, bagging 325 seats while the SP and the Congress alliance had been reduced to 54 seats in a 403-member assembly. The BSP had managed to win only 19 seats.

Following electoral success in the Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls, arch rivals SP, BSP and the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have announced that they will be contesting the 2019 general election together. The ‘opposition alliance’ is also likely to accommodate the Congress in the arrangement. A seat-sharing formula is currently being worked out.

By doing so, the alliance is hoping to make sure that the anti-BJP vote does not split amongst themselves.

Now, with Shivpal’s Samajwadi Secular Morcha, observers feel, the anti-BJP votes could get split to some extent. Shivpal may also drive a significant percentage of the crucial Yadav caste votes away from SP, thus denting the opposition alliance’s chances in some seats.

(With PTI inputs)