Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 10:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Shiv Sena won't side with BJP even if offered Lord Indra's throne: Sanjay Raut

Talking to reporters, Raut reiterated that his party will get the Maharashtra CM's post when the three-party alliance with Congress and NCP assumes power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: ANI
File image: ANI

Shiv Sena won't side with the BJP even if offered Lord Indra's throne, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said here on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Raut reiterated that his party will get the Maharashtra CM's post when the three-party alliance with Congress and NCP assumes power.

"The time for offers has ended," Raut said, when asked about reports that the BJP had agreed to share the CM's post with the Sena.

Close

"People of Maharashtra want Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the CM," he said.

Asked if the three non-BJP parties would meet the state governor on Friday itself, Raut quipped, "Why meet the governor when the President's rule is in place".

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 10:10 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Congress #India #lord indra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Politics #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena

