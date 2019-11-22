Shiv Sena won't side with BJP even if offered Lord Indra's throne: Sanjay Raut

Talking to reporters, Raut reiterated that his party will get the Maharashtra CM's post when the three-party alliance with Congress and NCP assumes power.
Shiv Sena won't side with the BJP even if offered Lord Indra's throne, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said here on Friday.
Talking to reporters, Raut reiterated that his party will get the Maharashtra CM's post when the three-party alliance with Congress and NCP assumes power.
"The time for offers has ended," Raut said, when asked about reports that the BJP had agreed to share the CM's post with the Sena.
"People of Maharashtra want Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the CM," he said.Asked if the three non-BJP parties would meet the state governor on Friday itself, Raut quipped, "Why meet the governor when the President's rule is in place".Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 10:10 am