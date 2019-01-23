Shiv Sena will support Nitin Gadkari if he emerges as PM face: Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has predicted a hung House following the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and has said that his party would then support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), if Nitin Gadkari emerges as the prime ministerial face.

According to a report by News18, citing an English newspaper, Raut also ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the BJP for the general election amid ongoing uncertainty over the issue.

According to the report, Sena's Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament said that “the word alliance does not exist in Sena’s dictionary”.

“The BJP is only thinking about itself. So we are also thinking about only ourselves,” Raut added.

Raut claimed that no party would get the majority in the parliamentary polls, resulting in a hung House. In such condition, Shiv Sena will not hesitate to support Nitin Gadkari if he emerges as the PM face, Raut said. “If Gadkari emerges as PM face, we will support him,” Raut was quoted as saying.

The Sena leader had earlier this month claimed that the country was heading for a "fractured mandate", and that Gadkari would be "waiting" for such an eventuality.

Raut, the executive editor of the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', also wrote in his Sunday column in the newspaper that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stature has "declined" while that of Congress president Rahul Gandhi has risen.

Union Minister Gadkari has however maintained that he does not have aspirations to take up the top job.

Recently, at the inauguration of the national convention of the party's Scheduled Caste Morcha, Gadkari asked party workers to resolve to make Narendra Modi the country's prime minister again in 2019.

"I want to ask you to make a resolution to work with full conviction and strength so that in the coming elections we once again form BJP government with full majority and make Narendra Modi prime minister again for doing justice to backward sections and making India prosperous, progressive and powerful," Gadkari had said.