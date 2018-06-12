Shiv Sena will suffer if it snaps ties with BJP: Ramdas Athawale

Union minister and RPI (A) leader Ramdas Athawale today appealed to the Shiv Sena not to break its alliance with the BJP, saying any such act will result in electoral losses for it. The Dalit leader also asserted that his own party's alliance with the the BJP remains intact.

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said the Shiv Sena will suffer in elections if it quits the BJP-led NDA.

"If the Sena does not ally with the BJP, it will suffer in upcoming elections," he said, addressing a press conference here in North Maharashtra.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and persuade him to talk to Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on continuing the alliance between the two saffron parties.

The Sena and the BJP are part of the governments at the Centre and also in Maharashtra.

Sena has earlier announced that it will contest all future polls alone.

Last week, BJP president Amit Shah had called on Thackeray in Mumbai and the meeting was seen as an effort to reduce the tension between the bickering allies.

Asked about the rising incidents of atrocities on Dalits in the country, Athawale blamed them on the existing social system and maintained that the government was not responsible for such cases.