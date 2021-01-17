Shiv Sena will contest West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, says Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut (Image: ANI)

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on January 17 announced that the party will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections.

Raut said the decision to contest the 2021 West Bengal polls was taken after holding discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena leader said: "After discussions with party chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shivsena has decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections. We are reaching Kolkata soon."

Notably, Raut has not specified the number of seats the Shiv Sena will contest during the election to the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal.

The Bengal Assembly elections are being closely watched this year as the Bharatiya Janata Party is fighting tooth and nail to make inroads in the state where it has never come to power. The ruling Trinamool Congress has lost many of its tall leaders to the saffron party already.

The dates of the West Bengal election have not been announced yet, but it is slated to be held in the months of April-May.