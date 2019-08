Shiv Sena wants reservation for Bengalis in Bengal

Shiv Sena, an NDA constituent, on August 7 demanded that both the TMC government in the state and the BJP government at the Centre look into reservation for Bengalis in West Bengal to stop outsiders from taking over the jobs.

The party demanded a minimum 85 percent job reservation for domicile West Bengal residents in public as well as in the private sector.

It took out a rally from Sealdah station to Dorina Crossing in the heart of the city during the day in support of the demand.

"We are apprehensive that outsiders might take over the jobs and other benefits depriving the domiciled Bengalis," Shiv Sena state general secretary Ashok Sarkar said.

Shiv Sena also sought a minimum 85 per cent reservation for domicile candidates born of domicile parents in all technical courses namely medical and engineering in the state.

"We also demand 85 percent reservation in all government as well as private sector tenders, contracts and vendor licences for companies and institutions owned by domicile Bengalis," Sarkar added.