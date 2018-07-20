App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 11:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Shiv Sena to abstain from voting on no-confidence motion

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Shiv Sena will abstain from voting on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha moved by the Opposition against the Modi government, party sources said today.

Yesterday, the Sena's chief whip in the Lok Sabha Chandrakant Khaire issued a whip to MPs asking them to be present in the House when the motion was discussed and support the government.

Hours after issuing the whip, the Sena shifted its stance and said party chief Uddhav Thackeray had asked his party MPs to remain in Delhi and a final decision on supporting the Modi government would be taken this morning before the debate started.

"Sena MPs have been asked to remain absent by Uddhav ji during the voting on the no-confidence motion," a close aide of the Sena chief told PTI.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had sought the support of other parties for the motion, citing the NDA government's "non-fulfilment of the promise" to grant special status to his state.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 11:52 am

tags #India #Politics #Shiv Sena

