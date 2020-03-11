Shiv Sena takes swipe at MNS over 'shadow cabinet'

The Shiv Sena on March 11 took a dig at the 'shadow cabinet' set up by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, saying the "chief minister's post" in the new formation is lying vacant.

In sarcastic remarks, an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' also said it would have been good if there was a "shadow governor" for the swearing-in of the shadow cabinet.

To keep an eye on the state government, a party which has one MLA in the Assembly has formed a 'shadow cabinet', it said without naming the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The "post of the chief minister" in the shadow cabinet is vacant, it said while taunting the MNS.

"There should have been a shadow governor to administer the oath of office and secrecy to the shadow cabinet. If this had happened, the game of shadows would have been more colourful. The developments show there is still humour left in politics," the Shiv Sena said.

It also took a jibe at the BJP, saying even though the saffron party is now in the opposition in Maharashtra, it "still behaves as if it is the ruling party".

"There are norms who should form such a (shadow) cabinet. The single largest opposition party should form a shadow cabinet. Maharashtra is a large state and the BJP is the main opposition party," the Sena said.

In a democracy, the opposition should be on par with the ruling party. But there is lack of knowledge among politicians about the position and functions of an opposition party, it said.

In India, there is no leader of the opposition (in the Lok Sabha) and in Maharashtra, the opposition party "behaves as if it is still ruling", the Marathi daily quipped.

In countries like the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, the leader of the opposition is at par with the prime minister, and is an "alternate prime minister", the Sena said.

In Britain, the opposition party is very important since 1955 because of the 'shadow cabinet' and the post of opposition spokesman, it added.

The MNS on Monday announced a 'shadow cabinet' for Maharashtra, giving the 'tourism portfolio' to party chief's son Amit Thackeray, thereby pitting him against state Tourism Minister and cousin Aaditya Thackeray.

Amit Thackeray was also named as the shadow minister for 'law and judiciary', a portfolio held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The shadow cabinet, a legacy of British parliamentary politics, comprises a team of senior spokespersons chosen by the leader of the opposition to mirror the cabinet in government.

The MNS was established in 2006 after Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray anointed his youngest son Uddhav Thackeray as the executive president, sidelining nephew Raj Thackeray.