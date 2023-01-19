 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shiv Sena mouthpiece takes a dig at PM Modi hours before Mumbai visit

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Moneycontrol

The Shiv Sena (UBT) through its mouthpiece Saamna took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Mumbai. An editorial in the mouthpiece claimed that the visit by the PM was just another "campaign for his party" and was not aimed at the welfare of the state.

The mouthpiece said in its editorial that Mumbai would be blessed only if no attempt is made to “loot” the labour of Marathis.

“The fate of Mumbai was built by the Marathi people with their own labour and the buildings of 'Delhiswars' were raised on the loot of the same Mumbai. 105 martyrs built Mumbai's future and fortune, if no attempt is made to loot it, then Mumbai will be blessed," ANI quoted the Saamana editorial as saying.

The editorial alleged that the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena(the Eknath Shinde led faction) was silent on the fact that the cut-outs of BJP leaders were made bigger than the cut-outs of late Balasaheb Thackeray.

"For the PM's tour, cut-outs of BJP leaders are visibly bigger than Balasaheb's cut-outs put up in Mumbai. Why are those who call themselves Balasaheb's Shiv Sena silent on this"  the Sena mouthpiece said.

The mouthpiece alleged that the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena) had failed to make its presence felt and was like a frog that has been swallowed by a crocodile.