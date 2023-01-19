Shiv Sena mouthpiece takes a dig at PM Modi hours before Mumbai visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Moneycontrol

The Shiv Sena (UBT) through its mouthpiece Saamna took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Mumbai. An editorial in the mouthpiece claimed that the visit by the PM was just another "campaign for his party" and was not aimed at the welfare of the state.

The mouthpiece said in its editorial that Mumbai would be blessed only if no attempt is made to “loot” the labour of Marathis.

“The fate of Mumbai was built by the Marathi people with their own labour and the buildings of 'Delhiswars' were raised on the loot of the same Mumbai. 105 martyrs built Mumbai's future and fortune, if no attempt is made to loot it, then Mumbai will be blessed," ANI quoted the Saamana editorial as saying.

The editorial alleged that the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena(the Eknath Shinde led faction) was silent on the fact that the cut-outs of BJP leaders were made bigger than the cut-outs of late Balasaheb Thackeray.

"For the PM's tour, cut-outs of BJP leaders are visibly bigger than Balasaheb's cut-outs put up in Mumbai. Why are those who call themselves Balasaheb's Shiv Sena silent on this" the Sena mouthpiece said.

The mouthpiece alleged that the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena) had failed to make its presence felt and was like a frog that has been swallowed by a crocodile.

“The BJP has decorated Mumbai with its flag to welcome the Prime Minister. Somewhere in this, the Shinde group made a futile attempt to show its existence, but the crocodile has swallowed the frog, in the same way, this group has been swallowed".The Shiv Sena alleged that the development projects such as the super specialty hospital in Bhandup and the Mumbai sewerage project ,which the PM will inaugurate were made by Shiva Sena in the Municipal Corporation.

“The PM is about to inaugurate a super specialty hospital in Bhandup. Shiv Sena had given a promise regarding this hospital in its promissory note and in 2017 itself, a provision of Rs 150 crore was made to complete this work. The planning of the Mumbai sewerage project is going on for the last 10-12 years. To remove the obstacles of various permissions, Central Pollution Board, and the Municipal Corporation took this matter to the Supreme Court and after the order of the Supreme Court, in May 2022, the tender process of this work was completed and a ‘work order’ was given. Most of the development works of which the Prime Minister is going to perform Bhumi Pujan, inauguration, etc. in Mumbai, were given the go ahead when Shiv Sena was in power in the Municipal Corporation. The Bharatiya Janata Party may try to take credit for this work, but the public knows everything," it claimed.

Shiv Sena also alleged that projects worth Rs 2.25 lakh crore were taken away from Maharashtra and this has led to further unemployment in the state.

"Projects worth Rs 2.25 lakh crore were taken away from Maharashtra. This is an economic blow to Mumbai. Took away the morsel from the unemployed youth of Maharashtra. Should this be called the fate of Mumbai-Maharashtra?", the editorial said.

Citing the demolition of the University of Mumbai wall in Kalina for facilitating parking for visitors to the rally the mouthpiece alleged that every major structure is being 'hammered' in the same manner.

"A crowd gathering has been planned for Prime Minister Modi's meeting and the security wall of the University of Mumbai at Kalina was broken to facilitate the parking of vehicles for the visitors. Controversy arose regarding this. Mumbai's fortunes began by breaking the walls of the university. Every major structure of Mumbai is being hammered in this way. Still welcome to our Prime Minister! Yes!!"PM Modi will reach Mumbai today and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crores. Two lines of the Mumbai Metro will also be inaugurated, post which the PM will take a ride on the metro himself.The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli.