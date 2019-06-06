App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shiv Sena seeks Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker's post: Report

Shiv Sena is seeking a 'more proportionate' representation through an early Cabinet expansion

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Shiv Sena has staked claim to the position of Lok Sabha’s Deputy Speaker and made two other demands, according to a report in The Economic Times. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has conveyed the three demands to BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the report added.

Thackeray has also sought greater ministerial representation for his party along with a more 'weighty portfolio' for its Member of Parliament (MP) and minister Arvind Sawant, the report stated. Sawant is currently the only Shiv Sena MP in the Cabinet. He has taken charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Also read: Know your Minister | Arvind Sawant — Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise

Close

The report suggest that the demands have been made on the basis of Shiv Sena being the second largest party within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in terms of the seats in the Lower House. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

In 2018, another NDA partner Janata Dal (United) was allotted the position of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman. JD(U) is the second largest NDA member in the Upper House.

“While we are happy that the BJP on its own has secured majority in the Lok Sabha, it is also important that the respective strength of the allies be acknowledged,” Sena’s Parliamentary party leader Sanjay Raut told the newspaper.

Raut said that with 18 MPs in Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha a single Cabinet berth was disproportionate. He added that the party should get a more proportionate representation through an early Cabinet expansion.

The development comes at a time when speculation is rife that the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) could be allocated the position of Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker.

The speculation was sparked after Pinaki Misra was made BJD’s Parliamentary party chief instead of Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab. Some suggest that Mahtab, who was awarded the best Parliamentarian award for 2017, could become the Deputy Speaker. BJD, which is not a BJP ally, has 12 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

In the previous Lok Sabha, the Deputy Speaker’s position was held by All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s M Thambidurai.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that senior BJP parliamentarians, including former Union ministers Maneka Gandhi, Radha Mohan Singh and Virender Kumar, are in contention for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 09:51 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #Shiv Sena

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.