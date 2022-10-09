English
    Shiv Sena poll symbol freeze: Uddhav Thackeray picks 3 names denoting family generations, seeks early allotment

    In a virtual address a day after the poll body froze Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' poll symbol, Thackeray said it was "injustice".

    PTI
    October 09, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
    Shiv Sena President & Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to the Election Commission to finalise one of the three symbols submitted by his faction and the name without delay in view of the November 3 bypoll to the Andheri East assembly segment.

    In a virtual address a day after the poll body froze Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' poll symbol, Thackeray said it was "injustice".

    The poll body on Saturday barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Thackeray and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the upcoming bypoll. Thackeray said his camp has submitted three names for approval to EC, namely "Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena Balasaheb Prabodhankar Thackeray, and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray".

    Thackeray said his faction has also submitted to the EC three options- a rising sun, a burning torch (mashaal), and a trident- and expects it to allot one of them as the poll symbol. In a YouTube live, Thackeray tore into CM Shinde's camp and also took swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    I appeal to the ECI to finalise a symbol and name for my party at the earliest because we have to go to the people and face the bye-election. I was shocked by the decision of the ECI, but my confidence is not shaken and also my faith in Sena supporters.
    first published: Oct 9, 2022 07:19 pm
