you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shiv Sena not promised CM's post for 2.5 years: Devendra Fadnavis

Amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP and Sena over sharing of power in the next state government, Fadnavis also asserted that he will be the chief minister for another five years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Shiv Sena was not promised the CM's post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was formalised before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP and Sena over sharing of power in the next state government, Fadnavis also asserted that he will be the chief minister for another five years.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray last week reminded the BJP of the 50:50 formula "agreed upon" between himself, BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"The Shiv Sena was not promised CM's post for two- and-a-half years when the alliance was formalised before the Lok Sabha polls," Fadnavis told reporters at his official residence 'Varsha' here.

The BJP-led alliance will provide a "stable and efficient" government for next five years, he said.

Fadnavis said the BJP Legislature Party will elect its new leader on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced the name and the meeting will be a formality," he said, apparently referring to Modi's statement during campaigning for polls that Fadnavis will lead the coalition.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Shiv Sena

