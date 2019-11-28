Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress release Common Minimum Programme, promise to waive off farm loans

File Pic: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Mallikarjun Kharge seen taking oath of allegiance to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharshtra. (Image: Twitter/@NCPSpeaks)

Ahead of the swearing in of Uddhav Thackeray as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine released its Common Minimum Programme, which promised immediate waiver to farm loans as well as filling of vacant posts in the state government.

The Preamble of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) said that the “alliance partners commit to uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution”.

It promises immediate assistance to the farmers suffering from premature rains and floods, as well as farm loan waivers. The doles for farmers also included crop insurance and efforts for delivering a sustainable supply of water to drought-affected areas.

The CMP said that the process of filling all the vacant posts in the state government shall be initiated immediately. “A law shall be enacted to ensure 80 percent reservation in jobs for local/domicile youth,” it added.

Focusing on women’s issues, the CMP said, “Women’s safety shall be the highest priority for this government.” It added that free education will be given to girls from the economically weaker section.

On the development and infrastructure front, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) proposes a scheme on the lines of the Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana to improve roads in urban areas; and provide basic amenities to slum dwellers in Mumbai, and the rest of Maharashtra, along with increasing the carpet area of their tenements.

In the arena of affordable medical care, the rainbow coalition has proposed providing health insurance cover to every citizen in the state. It also said that ‘One Rupee Clinics’ will be launched at the Taluka level facilitating all pathological tests.

For attracting more investors and industries to the state, all possible concessions shall be extended and permission process shall be simplified, the CMP stated.