Shiv Sena leaders on way to Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form govt

Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray are on way to Raj Bhavan where they are expected to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra after meeting Governor B S Koshyari on Monday evening.

Sources in the Sena said, "As per the governor's invitation to express our willingness and ability to form the government issued to us yesterday, we are responding to it positively."

"We will seek time from the governor to prove majority in the house," said a Sena leader.

Shinde has been elected as the leader of the Sena's legislative wing.

Aaditya Thackeray, son of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, was elected from Worli in Central Mumbai in the last month's assembly polls.