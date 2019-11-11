App
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shiv Sena leaders on way to Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form govt

Sources in the Sena said, "As per the governor's invitation to express our willingness and ability to form the government issued to us yesterday, we are responding to it positively."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray are on way to Raj Bhavan where they are expected to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra after meeting Governor B S Koshyari on Monday evening.

"We will seek time from the governor to prove majority in the house," said a Sena leader.

Shinde has been elected as the leader of the Sena's legislative wing.

Aaditya Thackeray, son of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, was elected from Worli in Central Mumbai in the last month's assembly polls.

The Sena has won 56 seats in the 288-member House and is seeking support from the NCP (54) and the Congress (44) for forming its government in the state.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Congress #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Politics #Raj Bhavan #Shiv Sena

