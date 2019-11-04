Shiv Sena leaders meet governor amid stalemate over govt formation

The Sena leaders met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 5 pm, a Raj Bhavan official said
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut along with Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam on Monday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here amid the stalemate over government formation after the October 21 Assembly polls.
The Shiv Sena leaders met Koshyari at 5 pm, a Raj Bhavan official said.The development came at a time when the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of cabinet portfolios and the term of chief minister's post for 2.5 years each.
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 05:35 pm