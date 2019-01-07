Shiv Sena hits out at PM Modi for CMIE report on 1 crore job losses

The Shiv Sena on January 7 took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that he should take responsibility for job losses in the country if he sought credit for its creation.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Sena, a constituent of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra, cited a Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) report which claimed 1.09 crore jobs were lost in the country in the past one year.

"If Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks credit for creating 70 lakh jobs, then he should take the responsibility for the loss of 1.09 crore jobs in one year," the Sena editorial stated.

The BJP's bickering ally went on to caution the Centre that the youth who had voted it to power could also dethrone it.

"The BJP government should not play with the emotions of unemployed youth in search of jobs," the Sena warned.

"First you make huge promises, then claim their completion. But in the last four years, none of it has materialised. The bubble of job creation has finally burst with the CMIE report," Sena said.

The party also cited earlier statements of Union minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP president Amit Shah about their (government's) inability to give jobs to everyone.

"If you cannot give jobs to each and every one, then why did you make 'jumlas' (poll rhetoric) about creating two crore jobs every year. This is the failure of the Union government and it cannot hide it for a long time," the party said.

Jobs have been lost not only in urban areas but also in the rural parts of the country, the party's editorial said.

Almost 65 lakh women have lost jobs but PM Modi keeps chanting 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and woman empowerment, the party said.