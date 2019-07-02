Shiv Sena comes out in support of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

After Muslim clerics issued a fatwa against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan for marrying a Jain businessman, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana has come out in her support.

The first-time parliamentarian had to face the ire of Deoband Ulema Mufti Asad Kasmi for wearing a mangalsutra and vermillion while taking her oath in Lok Sabha.

Kasmi had stated that Islam does not allow members of the community to marry people belonging to other religious communities. He had also deemed Nusrat's marriage to Nikhil Jain un-Islamic.

A Saamana editorial, however, wrote: "Nusrat Jahan is Bengal's daughter, her feelings should be respected. Nusrat has married according to her own will, how is it going against any religion. How is it haraam if a Muslim girl marries a Hindu boy and wears mangalsutra and sindoor."

It further read: "Generations of Muslims have been destroyed by those who give fatwa…. Talibani rule has not started in India and no fatwa can stop the right to live freely in the country."

It also advocated for the right of all Muslims to live freely and make independent choices, according to a report in Daily News and Analysis.

The editorial piece concluded with the message of peaceful coexistence.

It stated: "Everyone has the right to propagate and practice their religion. Hindus and Muslims shouldn't be divided according to these rules. The vermillion on Nusrat's forehead bears testimony to the country’s culture, while the mangalsutra is her safety badge. This culture was behind getting rid of triple talaq culture. People who propagate such culture need not worry about Nusrat's sindoor."

Nusrat tied the knot with Nikhil Jain last month. Their wedding ceremony was held in Turkey's Bodrum.