App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shiv Sena attacks Goa ministers over 'failure' of governance

Earlier in the day, Manohar Parrikar, 63, attended his office in the state secretariat for first time since August this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

On a day ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar attended office after a gap of four months, the Shiv Sena on January 1 said "inefficient" ministers should learn from the CM's example.

Earlier in the day, Parrikar, 63, attended his office in the state secretariat for first time since August this year.

"Parrikar's arrival at the secretariat should be taken as an inspiration by rest of the inefficient ministers who have failed to govern the state," said Sena's Goa unit spokesman Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik.

Naik demanded that the government find a solution to the plight of the mining dependent people in the New Year and settles doubts on quality of fish for once.

"Sena also expects that doubts over presence of formalin in fish be cleared once for all and the government certify that the fish being sold in Goa markets is free from formalin," she said.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 04:44 pm

tags #Goa #India #Politics #Shiv Sena

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.