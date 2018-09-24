App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Shiv bhakts' greet Rahul Gandhi after his Mt Kailash pilgrimage

The Congress president was given a warm welcome by saffron clad Shiva devotees, who are also known as 'kanwariyas', at Fursatganj.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fresh from his recent Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in his parliamentary constituency Monday to a rousing welcome by 'Shiv bhakts' who also presented him with a portrait of Lord Shiva. The Congress president was given a warm welcome by saffron clad Shiva devotees, who are also known as 'kanwariyas', at Fursatganj.

With a scarf around his neck, he took part in a 'puja' amidst chanting of mantras, party leaders said.

He was greeted with posters hailing 'Shiv bhakt Rahul Gandhi' on his first visit here after undertaking the arduous 12-day pilgrimage to Mt Kailash, considered the abode of Lord Shiva,

Gandhi arrived at Lucknow's Amausi Airport and drove to Amethi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

He is here on a two-day visit during which he will also take part in the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting and hold talks with party leaders and workers.

The Congress chief announced his intention to undertake the pilgrimage after a mid-air scare when his plane plunged hundreds of feet during the Karnataka election campaign in April and left for Mt Kailash on August 31.

The pilgrimage was aimed at seeking the blessing of Lord Shiva for prosperity and success of the country and its people, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said.

In Amethi, the special welcome by 'kanwariyas' was organised by party's block president Indrapal Mali who is also the president of the 'kanwariya' union of the area.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 01:30 pm

