Shirala Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Shirala Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Shirala is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Sangli district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 78.97% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 77.5% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Naik Shivajirao Yashwantrao won this seat by a margin of 3668 votes, which was 1.68% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 218473 votes.Mansing Fattesingrao Naik won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 25918 votes. IND polled 194380 votes, 53.66% of the total votes polled.
