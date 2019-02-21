App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 06:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sheila Dikshit rejects Arvind Kejriwal's claim on alliance; says AAP has reached stage of frustration

Addressing a public rally near Jama Masjid on Wednesday, Kejriwal had claimed that the AAP leaders were tired of trying to convince the Congress to form an alliance with the party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit said Thursday she was never approached by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to forge an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as claimed by him and asserted the AAP leader has reached the "stage of frustration".

"He has not spoken to us. He does not know what he is saying. The Aam Aadmi Party has reached the stage of frustration," Dikshit, a three-time chief minister of Delhi, told reporters here.

Addressing a public rally near Jama Masjid on Wednesday, Kejriwal had claimed that the AAP leaders were tired of trying to convince the Congress to form an alliance with the party.

In his speech, Kejriwal on Wednesday had said, "We are tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand.

"If there is an alliance, the BJP will lose all the seven Lok Sabha seats it currently has in Delhi.

The rally was organised in the minority dominated pocket of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, currently held by Union minister Harsh Vardhan.

"I dont know what they have in their minds," he said about an alliance with the Congress and alleged that it was "weakening" the AAP in Delhi, drawing comparison with the SP-BSP combine in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had told reporters that the Congress has "more or less" ruled out an alliance with the AAP for the Lok Sabha polls.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 06:45 pm

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Sheila Dikshit

