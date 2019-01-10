App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sheila Dikshit new Delhi Congress chief

Maken congratulated Dikshit saying that under her leadership the Congress party will play the role of a powerful opposition against the governments in the national capital and at the Centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit has been appointed the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president after Ajay Maken resigned from the post citing ill-health.

However, an official announcement of Dikshit's appointment is yet to be made.

Sources said it would be made soon and she will have a few working presidents to assist her.

Eighty-year-old Dikshit has been a three-time chief minister of Delhi.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 05:46 pm

tags #India #Politics

