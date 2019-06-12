App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sheila Dikshit meets Delhi CM, raises power and water supply-related issues

"Dikshit raised the power and water crisis faced by people during the meeting with the chief minister and demanded withdrawal of fixed charge hike in electricity bills," Delhi Congress working president Haroon Yusuf said after the meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the power and water woes being faced by the people in the city. A Delhi Congress delegation, led by the former Delhi chief minister, met Kejriwal at his Flagstaff Road residence here.

The chief minister assured that the fixed charges will be brought to the previous lower rates, he said.

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the complaints of the Congress leaders were replied to with facts during the meeting following which they did not have anything to say.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 02:05 pm

