App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sheila Dikshit, a friend, almost like elder sister: Sonia Gandhi

She had visited Dikshit's residence at the Nizamuddin on July 20. Dikshit shared a close bond with the Gandhi family.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Condoling the death of Sheila Dikshit, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said the former Delhi chief minister was like an elder sister and her demise was a big loss to the Congress.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to Dikshit when her body was brought to the Congress headquarters. "She was a friend...almost like an elder sister. This is a big loss to the Congress party," Gandhi told reporters.

She had visited Dikshit's residence at the Nizamuddin on July 20. Dikshit shared a close bond with the Gandhi family.

Close
The three-time chief minister and senior Congress leader, who gave Delhi its modern look, passed away on July 21 afternoon at a private hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.
First Published on Jul 21, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.