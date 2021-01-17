MARKET NEWS

Shatabdi Roy decides to stay with TMC after appointment as party vice-president

Actor-turned-politician Shatabdi Roy was appointed as the vice- president of TMC’s West Bengal unit on January 17, amid speculations of her following former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari’s footsteps and joining the BJP.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2021 / 09:59 PM IST
TMC MP Shatabdi Roy

Trinamool loyalist Shatabdi Roy was moments away from joining the bandwagon of TMC turncoats who sided with the Bharatiya Janata Party, when the party's top brass stepped in to ensure it does not lose another heavyweight to the saffron party.

Actor-turned-politician Shatabdi Roy was appointed as the vice-president of TMC’s West Bengal unit on January 17, amid speculations of her following Suvendu Adhikari’s footsteps. Only two days ago, she had hinted at joining the BJP just ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Roy said she “welcomed the party’s decision” and would work hard to make sure the BJP does not win in the upcoming West Bengal election 2021.

She added: “If you take up the matter concerning the party with the top leadership, it is addressed. This development proves that.”

Shatabdi Roy had earlier complained of being “mentally anguished” as she was not getting invitation to attend party events that were being held in Birbhum, her own constituency. There were speculations that she would fly to Delhi to meet BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The TMC MP cancelled her Delhi trip late on January 15 after meeting with Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. After the meet, she asserted: “I am with the Trinamool. My problems with the party have been addressed by Abhishek Banerjee. All my abhimaan has been placated. I came to politics for Mamata Banerjee. I am with her.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Shatabdi Roy #Trinamool Congress #west bengal #West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
first published: Jan 17, 2021 09:59 pm

