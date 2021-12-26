Shashi Tharoor will be removed if he doesn’t fall in line with party decision: Kerala Congress chief

Shashi Tharoor

Kerala PCC (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran said on December 26 that no one in the party, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has the authority to oppose its directions, and warned the latter that he will be removed from the party if he does not fall in line with its decisions.

Sudhakaran, also an MP, was speaking at a press conference in Kannur where he said, “Shashi Tharoor is only a single man in the party. One Shashi Tharoor is not the Congress. If he falls in line with the party decision, he will remain a part of it and if not, then he will be out.”

His comments come in the wake of growing discontent in the state unit against Tharoor's reluctance to sign a letter prepared by the MPs from the party-led UDF to the Centre against the state government's semi-high speed rail corridor and his recent open praise of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his “investment-friendly” initiatives.

Responding to criticism by his party colleagues, Tharoor had tweeted that on some issues it is necessary to put political differences aside.

He had also said that he would reveal his opinion on the Silver Line project after studying it.

The KPCC president said everyone is entitled to their own opinions, “but be it Shashi Tharoor or K Sudhakaran, no one has the authority to oppose party directions”.

“Such an authority has not been given to anyone in the party, not even an MP,” he added.

Sudhakaran said an explanation in writing has been sought from Tharoor and once it is received, a decision would be taken.