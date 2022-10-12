English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Shashi Tharoor to campaign in Gujarat today for Congress presidential poll

    Besides Congress MP Tharoor, veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge is also in the race for the party president's post, the election for which is scheduled on October 17.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 12, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST
    Shashi Tharoor

    Shashi Tharoor

    Congress presidential election candidate Shashi Tharoor will be in Gujarat on Wednesday to campaign for the upcoming poll to the top party post.

    Besides Congress MP Tharoor, veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge is also in the race for the party president's post, the election for which is scheduled on October 17.

    The result will be announced on October 19. Tharoor will begin his Gujarat visit by paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon.

    Thereafter, he will interact with Congress delegates and media, as per the schedule shared by the party. Kharge was in Gujarat last week to campaign for the Congress president post election.

    He had also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram before meeting party delegates.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gujarat #India #mumbai #Politics #Shashi Tharoor
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 08:35 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.