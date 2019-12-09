App
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Shashi Tharoor submits notice in Lok Sabha to oppose introduction of CAB

Tharoor submitted the notice this morning under Rule 72 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at the introduction stage on the grounds that it "violates" the fundamental right to equality.

Tharoor submitted the notice this morning under Rule 72 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill violates the Fundamental Right to Equality prescribed by Article 14 since it infringes upon the principle of "equality before law" and the "equal protection of laws" guaranteed to all persons, including non-citizens,Tharoor said in his notice.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 10:45 am

tags #Citizenship Amendment bill #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #Shashi Tharoor

