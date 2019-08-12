Shashi Tharoor misses ‘crossing political swords’ with Arun Jaitley

Shashi Tharoor, the Congress leader representing Thiruvananthapuram in Parliament, said on August 12, that he felt relieved to learn that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Arun Jaitley’s health has stabilised.

For three consecutive days the condition of Tharoor’s “university contemporary and friend” has reportedly been stable, much to the Congress MP’s relief. Jaitley was admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on August 10 after he experienced respiratory problems.

Taking to his official handle on the social media platform, Tharoor tweeted that he misses “crossing political swords” with the former finance minister and looks forward to engaging in a dogmatic verbal spar again.



Relieved to learn that for a third day in a row, my university contemporary & friend @arunjaitley's health condition is reported by AIIMS to be stable. I wish him a speedy & complete recovery & look forward to crossing political swords with him again!

The 63-year-old wrote:

Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan paid him a visit on August 10, shortly after he was admitted to AIIMS. A day after, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu went and met the former union minister. He also informed the media that he was “responding to treatment”.

Notably, Jaitley had also gone on a rather long sabbatical during his tenure as the country’s finance minister in 2018, when he underwent a kidney transplant.

However, he never was in the pink of health thereafter. In fact, a patient of diabetes, Jaitley was even absent when the Interim Budget was presented in February. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the US at the time. He was also admitted to AIIMS once earlier this year.