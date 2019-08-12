App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shashi Tharoor misses ‘crossing political swords’ with Arun Jaitley

Jaitley had also gone on a rather long sabbatical during his tenure as the country’s finance minister in 2018, when he underwent a kidney transplant.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor, the Congress leader representing Thiruvananthapuram in Parliament, said on August 12, that he felt relieved to learn that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Arun Jaitley’s health has stabilised.

For three consecutive days the condition of Tharoor’s “university contemporary and friend” has reportedly been stable, much to the Congress MP’s relief. Jaitley was admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on August 10 after he experienced respiratory problems.

Taking to his official handle on the social media platform, Tharoor tweeted that he misses “crossing political swords” with the former finance minister and looks forward to engaging in a dogmatic verbal spar again.

Close
The 63-year-old wrote: “Relieved to learn that for the third day in a row, my university contemporary & friend @arunjaitley’s health condition is reported by AIIMS to be stable. I wish him a speedy & complete recovery & look forward to crossing political swords with him again!”

Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan paid him a visit on August 10, shortly after he was admitted to AIIMS. A day after, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu went and met the former union minister. He also informed the media that he was “responding to treatment”.

related news

Notably, Jaitley had also gone on a rather long sabbatical during his tenure as the country’s finance minister in 2018, when he underwent a kidney transplant.

However, he never was in the pink of health thereafter. In fact, a patient of diabetes, Jaitley was even absent when the Interim Budget was presented in February. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the US at the time. He was also admitted to AIIMS once earlier this year.

After BJP’s landslide victory in the recently concluded national general election, Jaitley had written to PM Modi to inform that he would not be able to hold any portfolio in the new Cabinet due to his deteriorating health condition. “I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government,” Jaitley had written.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 09:36 pm

tags #All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) #Arun Jaitely #Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.