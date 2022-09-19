English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Time To Book Profits In Ambuja Cements?
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Shashi Tharoor meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi

    The meeting comes amid indications that Tharoor may contest the Congress president's election and may file his nominations which will begin on September 25. The notification for the Congress president's election will be made on September 22.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    Shashi Tharoor

    Shashi Tharoor

    Ahead of the election of the Congress president, Shashi Tharoor on Monday met party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence. He, however, did not disclose what transpired during the meeting.

    The meeting comes amid indications that Tharoor may contest the Congress president's election and may file his nominations which will begin on September 25. The notification for the Congress president's election will be made on September 22.

    Tharoor has been a member of the G23 and a signatory to the letter to Gandhi demanding organisational overhaul.

    The G23 has also been critical of the Congress leadership. Congress' General Secretary in-charge for Jharkhand Avinash Pandey also met the Congress president at her residence and is learnt to have discussed the political situation in the state.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress #India #Politics #Shashi Tharoor #Sonia Gandhi
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 01:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.