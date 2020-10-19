172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|shashi-tharoor-has-breached-panel-confidentiality-rules-bjp-mp-writes-to-ls-speaker-5983141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shashi Tharoor has breached panel confidentiality rules, BJP MP writes to LS Speaker

The letter follows Shashi Tharoor's tweets in which he alleged that 'amoral' corporates were funding channels that were 'tearing the country apart'

Moneycontrol News
Shashi Tharoor (File Photo)
Shashi Tharoor (File Photo)

By alleging in his tweets that corporates are funding news channels, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor - also the Information Technology parliamentary panel chair - has breached confidentiality rules, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has said in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the letter states that Tharoor had "yet again compromised the 'Confidentiality Clause' as contained in Direction 55 of the Directions by the Speaker, Lok Sabha".

"It is also an abject display of truant behaviour on the part of Dr Tharoor to abusively call the ‘Republic TV’ as ‘Repulsive TV’ and also making unsubstantiated insinuations and rant against various reputable Companies/Entities like Raymonds, Air India, Maruti, Dabur, etc," the letter states, according to the newspaper.

Earlier on October 18, Tharoor had tweeted about the topic, alleging that "amoral" corporates were funding channels that were "tearing the country apart".

According to Dubey's letter, Tharoor's discussion of aspects that are under the IT panel's examination, is "an affront" to the overall working of parliamentary committees. In his letter, Dubey asked the Speaker to nominate him to some other committee, said the report.

"Tharoor is misusing his position as panel chair," Dubey alleged.

However, according to officials close to Tharoor quoted by the newspaper, Dubey has not attended a single meeting of the committee since its reconstitution and is unaware of what was discussed within it.

"If he had turned up, he would have realised that this is an issue that was discussed in the committee, and therefore there is no question of confidentiality violation," a source told the newspaper.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 05:56 pm

