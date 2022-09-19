Shashi Tharoor endorses petition seeking pledge by AICC president candidates to implement Udaipur Declaration, if elected

Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is said to be contemplating fighting party chief polls, on Monday endorsed what he said was a petition by a group of young party members seeking reforms and a pledge by AICC president candidates to implement the Udaipur Declaration in entirety, if elected.

Tharoor shared the petition on Twitter, which stated that it was an appeal to the candidates in the upcoming election of the Congress president, and said it had been signed by over 650 people so far.

"I welcome this petition that is being circulated by a group of young @INCIndia members, seeking constructive reforms in the Party. It has gathered over 650 signatures so far. I am happy to endorse it & to go beyond it," Tharoor tweeted with screenshots of the petition.