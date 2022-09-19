English
    Shashi Tharoor endorses petition seeking pledge by AICC president candidates to implement Udaipur Declaration, if elected

    Shashi Tharoor shared the petition on Twitter, which stated that it was an appeal to the candidates in the upcoming election of the Congress president, and said it had been signed by over 650 people so far.

    PTI
    September 19, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST
    Shashi Tharoor

    Shashi Tharoor

    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is said to be contemplating fighting party chief polls, on Monday endorsed what he said was a petition by a group of young party members seeking reforms and a pledge by AICC president candidates to implement the Udaipur Declaration in entirety, if elected.

    Tharoor shared the petition on Twitter, which stated that it was an appeal to the candidates in the upcoming election of the Congress president, and said it had been signed by over 650 people so far.

    "I welcome this petition that is being circulated by a group of young @INCIndia members, seeking constructive reforms in the Party. It has gathered over 650 signatures so far. I am happy to endorse it & to go beyond it," Tharoor tweeted with screenshots of the petition.
    PTI
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 12:36 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.