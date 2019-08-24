Shashi Tharoor condoles Arun Jaitley's death

Former Union minister and MP Shashi Tharoor on August 24 condoled the death of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.



Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend&DelhiUniv senior @arunjaitley⁩. We first met when he was at DUSU& I was President of StStephen’sCollegeUnion. Despite political differences we enjoyed a healthy mutual respect&debated his Budget often in LS. A great loss4India pic.twitter.com/RzxO1V6NTV

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 24, 2019

