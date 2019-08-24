Shashi Tharoor condoles Arun Jaitley's death

Despite political differences with Jaitely, Tharoor said they had enjoyed a healthy, mutual respect.
Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend&DelhiUniv senior @arunjaitley. We first met when he was at DUSU& I was President of StStephen’sCollegeUnion. Despite political differences we enjoyed a healthy mutual respect&debated his Budget often in LS. A great loss4India pic.twitter.com/RzxO1V6NTV
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 24, 2019
First Published on Aug 24, 2019 03:45 pm