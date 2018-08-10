App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Yadav to hold meet for opposition parties on August 16

The leaders of all major opposition parties have attended four such meetings organised by Yadav in different parts of the country so far.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Union minister and opposition leader Sharad Yadav said on Friday that he will hold the next meeting of the "Sanjhi Virasat Bachao" (save common heritage), a campaign he has launched against the ruling BJP, on August 16 in the national capital.

"The leaders of almost all the political parties will be attending the meeting. I have already spoken to a few of them," he said in a statement.

The leaders of all major opposition parties have attended four such meetings organised by Yadav in different parts of the country so far.

Accusing the BJP-led NDA government of endangering the country's heritage of social harmony with its alleged divisive policies, Yadav has used the platform to bring together the opposition parties to take on the saffron alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

It is a platform where the opposition parties come together to discuss issues that are important for the protection of the Constitution and safety of citizens, Yadav said in the statement.

The BJP and its affiliated organisations had been violating the principles of the Constitution, he alleged.

"The people of this country are not feeling safe and living in an atmosphere of fear. We find that there is violence happening every day, based on caste and creed, in the country, especially in the NDA-ruled states. Mob lynching in the name of protection of cow has become the order of the day," Yadav said.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 07:30 pm

tags #India #Politics

