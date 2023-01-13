 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharad Yadav: Prominent socialist leader for decades

PTI
Jan 13, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST

Sharad Yadav breathed his last on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram where he was rushed after he collapsed at his Chhatarpur residence in Delhi.

Sharad Yadav was a 7-time former Lok Sabha MP (PTI file photo)

Sharad Yadav was a prominent socialist leader who rose on the anti-Congress plank of the 1970s and remained a key presence in national politics for decades as he travelled through various offshoots of Lok Dal and Janata Party before diminished political equity and ill-health combined to push him to the margins in his last few years.

The socialist leader was suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis.

Then a young student leader, it was his Lok Sabha bypoll win from Jabalpur in 1974 as the opposition candidate against the Congress which invigorated its political fight against the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Emergency was soon clamped in 1975 and he won again in 1977, establishing his credentials as one of the several leaders to have come out of the anti-Emergency movement, an image that kept him in good stead for decades as he remained an MP for the better part of the last nearly five decades.

Yadav served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in the late 1990s. He was a minister in the V P Singh government in 1989 and his backing to Lalu Prasad Yadav was seen important to the latter becoming Bihar's chief minister in 1990 for the first time.