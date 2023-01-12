 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharad Yadav, former union minister, dies aged 75

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:43 PM IST

Sharad Yadav was brought in an "unconscious and unresponsive state" at Gurugram's Fortis Memorial Research Institute. "Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10:19 PM," the hospital said.

Sharad Yadav was a 7-time former Lok Sabha MP (PTI file photo)

Former union minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav died on January 12, his daughter confirmed in a post on social media. The veteran politician was aged 75.

The Gurugram-based Fortis Memorial Research Institute, in a statement, said Yadav was brought to its emergency unit in an "unconscious and unresponsive state".

"On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10:19 PM," the hospital said.

Yadav was a seven-time former Lok Sabha MP, and had been elected thrice to the Rajya Sabha.

Counted amongst the top socialist leaders of the Hindi belt, Yadav had initiated his political career during the anti-Emergency movement of the mid-1970s.

He was first elected to the Parliament's Lower House in 1974, at the age of 27, in a by-poll from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur seat. He was handpicked to contest the election by Jaiprakash Narayan, who had led the movement against the imposition of Emergency.