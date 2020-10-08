172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|sharad-pawars-ncp-to-contest-bihar-assembly-polls-5939131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar's NCP to contest Bihar Assembly polls

The party in a statement said it will share details of its poll outing in the eastern state soon.

PTI

The NCP on Thursday said it will contest the Bihar Assembly polls, and released a list of its contest the Bihar Assembly polls, and released a list of its 40 star campaigners for the elections.

The party in a statement said it will share details of its poll outing in the eastern state soon.

NCP president Sharad Pawar will be the party’s key star campaigner for the polls, it said.

Close

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, party MPs Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Supriya Sule and Fauzia Khan are among the other star campaigners.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will beheld in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 03:13 pm

tags #Bihar Assembly Election 2020 #Bihar Election 2020 #Current Affairs #India #NCP #Sharad Pawar

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.