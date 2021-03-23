English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Sharad Pawar wasn't briefed properly on Anil Deshmukh: Devendra Fadnavis

The BJP leader, who addressed a press conference in Mumbai, also claimed that the MVA government in the state has not acted on an "incriminating" state intelligence department report containing audio intercepts of large scale corruption in police transfers and postings.

PTI
March 23, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (PTI)

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (PTI)

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday claimed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was not briefed properly on Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's whereabouts after he was tested COVID-19 positive.

The BJP leader, who addressed a press conference in Mumbai, also claimed that the MVA government in the state has not acted on an "incriminating" state intelligence department report containing audio intercepts of large scale corruption in police transfers and postings.

"As per police records of VIP movement, Anil Deshmukh went to Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on February 17 and Mantralaya on February 24," said Fadnavis, who is also the leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

"Deshmukh was in home quarantine from February 15-27 but met officers and was not in isolation. I feel Pawar Sahab was not briefed properly yesterday," Fadnavis said.

Pawar had on Monday told reporters that Deshmukh was recuperating from COVID-19 infection during the period former police commissioner Param Bir Singh has claimed that he was indulging in "extortion activities" through police officers.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Politics #Sharad Pawar
first published: Mar 23, 2021 01:06 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.