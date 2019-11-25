Sharad Pawar visits Karad, pays tributes to Maharashtra's 1st chief minister

NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited Karad in Maharashtra on Monday to pay tributes to the state's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan on his death anniversary.

Pawar arrived at 'Pritisangam', Chavan's memorial at Karad in neighbouring Satara district, early in the morning and offered floral tributes.

He was accompanied by Srinivas Patil, the NCP's Lok Sabha member from Satara.

Pawar also attended a 'bhajan' ceremony organised as a mark of respect to the late Congress stalwart.

The NCP chief is expected to attend a couple of other events also in Karad during the day.